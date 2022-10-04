Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,887. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

