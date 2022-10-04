Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,532. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

