Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EDTXF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 675.98% and a negative return on equity of 339.02%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

