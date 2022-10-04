SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 825,869 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

