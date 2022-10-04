SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. 1,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
