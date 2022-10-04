SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $7,522,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $12,201,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,347,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 277.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $160.76. 199,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,593. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.