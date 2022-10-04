SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $946,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

