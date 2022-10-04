SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 51,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

