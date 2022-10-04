Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

