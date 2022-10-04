Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 86,994 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,994 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 179,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 42,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

TPHD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,995. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

