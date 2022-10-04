Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 124,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,481,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 58,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.