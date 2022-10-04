Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513,821 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.