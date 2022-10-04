Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 90,264 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Amcor comprises 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,438,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 233,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

