Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) vs. Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Head to Head Analysis

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 2.82 $2.96 billion $1.36 6.88 Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 2 0 3 0 2.20 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 933.87%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of 4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 156 branch offices. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.