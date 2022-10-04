SINOVATE (SIN) Hits Market Cap of $401,784.84

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, SINOVATE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $401,784.84 and $90.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SINOVATE coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SINOVATE (CRYPTO:SIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. The official website for SINOVATE is suqa.org. The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SINOVATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SINOVATE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SINOVATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

