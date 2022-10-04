Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

