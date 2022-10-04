Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.