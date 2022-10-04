Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT Lowered to €62.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMMNY. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,075. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

