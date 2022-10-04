Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SHL opened at €44.90 ($45.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.07 and a 200 day moving average of €50.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

