Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increases By 13.4%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 839,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

