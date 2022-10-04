Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Expands By 16.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 615,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

