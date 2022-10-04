Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Grows By 16.3%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Citigroup raised their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.