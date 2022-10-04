Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Grows By 13.9%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MEC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 21,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.53. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

