Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Declines By 13.5%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 1,287,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

