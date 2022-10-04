Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Declines By 13.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 1,287,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.