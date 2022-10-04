Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 7.5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,917,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 699.6 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
Leonardo Company Profile
