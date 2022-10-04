Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Increases By 7.5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,917,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 699.6 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

