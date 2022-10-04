Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Drops By 7.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FROG opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $42.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 877.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,010,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

