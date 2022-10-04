Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Expands By 9.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

IFS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

