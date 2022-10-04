Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Rises By 14.5%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,346,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,876,000 after buying an additional 6,116,246 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 14,536,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 991,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,015 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,602,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,101,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 631,560 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 173,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,303. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

