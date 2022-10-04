Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expands By 13.9%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $82.41. 642,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,092. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

