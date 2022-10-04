Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expands By 10.4%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.2 %

HI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 282,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,388. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,710,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

