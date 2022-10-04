Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Rises By 15.2%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 555,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Harrow Health Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 360.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 97,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

