Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Declines By 8.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $16.90.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
