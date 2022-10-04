Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Grows By 12.9%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAPA remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. G&P Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

