Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Decreases By 12.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,298. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $47.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 763.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

