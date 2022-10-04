Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expands By 13.2%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,644. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

