Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Expands By 12.3%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

GWRS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 31,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.