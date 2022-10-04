Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Grows By 11.6%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23,915.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $143,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GCP remained flat at $32.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
