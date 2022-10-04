Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Grows By 11.1%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 18,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,924,841 shares of company stock worth $59,439,994. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

