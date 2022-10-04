Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Grows By 11.1%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 18,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,924,841 shares of company stock worth $59,439,994. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
