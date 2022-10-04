Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rises By 8.1%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 163,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

First Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

First Bank stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

