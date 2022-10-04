Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Decreases By 6.9%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FG Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

FGF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.