Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Decreases By 6.9%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FG Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %
FGF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group
Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
About FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
