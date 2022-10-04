Short Interest in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expands By 14.0%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.30. 1,731,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,307. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

