Short Interest in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Declines By 7.5%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 582.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after buying an additional 399,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,182,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 133,796 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

