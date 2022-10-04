Short Interest in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Declines By 7.5%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Encore Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $72.73.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
