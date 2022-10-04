Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declines By 13.1%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $59.40. 3,058,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

