Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Increases By 7.9%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 45.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,304. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

