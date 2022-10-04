Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Decreases By 13.1%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

CRT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 64,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,513. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 283.56%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

