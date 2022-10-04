Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Drops By 7.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 671,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017,122. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

