Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Rises By 8.3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 12.2 %

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,027. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Bank of America cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

