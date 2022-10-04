Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 15.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 47,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

