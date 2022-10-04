Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 9.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

