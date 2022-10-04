Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases By 9.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
CLP Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.
CLP Increases Dividend
About CLP
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
