Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Grows By 16.6%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Online Education Group stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.69.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

